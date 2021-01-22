Maruti Suzuki, the country's leading auto manufacturer recently announced export commencement of made-in-India Suzuki Jimny off-roader SUV. The Indo-Japanese carmaker dispatched 184 units of the Jimny SUV from Mundra port for Columbia and Peru. The three-door SUV is manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's plant in Gurugram. Maruti Suzuki India Hikes Prices of Select Vehicles by Up to Rs 34,000 To Offset Adverse Impact of Rising Input Costs.

Apart from Columbia and Peru, the carmaker will be also be exporting the SUV to markets like the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. It is important to note that the fourth-generation Jimny was introduced in Japan in 2018. To recall, the SUV was even showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in India to gauge the response from the audience.

The Suzuki Jimny reportedly could hit our shores by next year. However, there is no exact timeline defined by the carmaker yet. Dimension-wise, the global-spec Jimny measures 3,645mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,720mm in height. Under the bonnet, there is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, "Jimny will fulfil the aspirations of customers throughout the world. Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation's Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).