New York, NY, June 29, 2020: Marty Chapman, the CEO of Marlo Holdings, serial entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and all-around business guru, this week announced in light of the 2020 adversity, he is working harder than ever before to help people achieve their potential.

Founding Marlo Holdings 12-years ago to manage his growing portfolio of companies and investments around the world, Chapman dove into the world of professional and personal development – for both himself as well as the people around him.

Tapping into his philanthropy networks to donate time, money, and resources to businesses severely affected by COVID-19, Chapman is a big proponent of working together. He believes that if all businesses and entrepreneurs lend a helping hand, our country will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.

“Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something,” said Chapman. “If you believe in yourself, you can do anything. If you only imagine yourself driving a Volkswagen, that’s what you will drive but if you imagine yourself driving a Rolls Royce, that’s what you will drive!”

Chapman was also behind the founding of American Lending Solutions LLC, which he took from zero profit to an 8-figure company. While in this role, Chapman had meetings with Senior Management in all of the top 100 banks in the country. He stated that it took patience, aptitude, dedication, commitment, and determination when all seemed lost to make such a massive business empire. He wants everyone around the world to know they can do that for themselves, too.

“I believe that you can make plans to get to a goal, but while you work to achieve that goal, the journey along the way is what will change your life forever,” said Chapman.

Chapman concluded with his favorite quote by John Lennon, “Life is what happens to you while you are busy making other plans.”

Expect many more great things to come from this prolific entrepreneur.

