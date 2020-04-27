‘Shoot Your Shot’ With the Shoot Your Shot Dating App

Shoot Your Shot

The dating game is an important facet of human life. But like all other games, this game is no fun if you end up losing. Although it’s often referred to as the dating game, the truth is that ifShoot Your Shot it involves your heart, you certainly do not want to be playing games. Or do you?

The advancement of technology has changed the way how people find their perfect mate. But despite the increase of dating apps, many singles still find it hard to navigate the trajectory of this ‘dating game’.

Well, not anymore because a new app called ‘Shoot Your Shot Dating’ is setting up singles for success by enabling them to choose potential partners similar to how a coach chooses players for his team. The app allows singles to create a perfect line up of potential partners before taking a chance and shooting their shot.

It involves a four-step process of scouting, drafting, try-outs and cuffing. Users browse through dating profiles and decide whether to curve (swipe left) or cuff (swipe right) the user’s profile. If feelings are mutual, the user will invite members to “try out” or get “cut” from the team. From there, the user will “shoot their shot” and initiate a chat with the user, potentially resulting in a match.

Born on April 20th, 1989, the 31-Year-Old Entrepreneur Dwayne Foreman Jr from New York, is the mastermind behind Shoot Your Shot Dating. Explaining his motivation for creating the app, Dwayne said: “The concept started in 2014 shortly after graduating from college. Mutual guy and girlfriends within my circle gave subtle hints of crushing on each other; however, neither party dared to approach one another. That’s when it hit me.”

In 2015, with not much money on hand and a his company’s website already in place (www.AppWithThat.com) Dwayne, set up a “Contact Us” form field labelled Shoot Your Shot which served as a dating/communication service, where he’d charge kids within his town to go online at their convenience and send messages which he could then relay to the designated receiving party. That is how Shoot Your Shot Dating was born. Fast forward to a couple years later, Dwayne begin putting together all of the pieces to prep what we now know as the Shoot Your Shot Dating App & Services.

The Urban Dictionary defines “​Shoot Your Shot’ as letting go of your pride and pursuing someone you are interested in. But Dwayne puts it like this, “Whether professionally or personally, someone who decides to shoot their shot puts caution to the wind and goes for what they want.”

In the dating game, there’s always the risk of getting shot down. But Shoot Your Shot Places the ball in your court, giving you several opportunities to make a move on the Mr/Mrs Right from your line up.

Of course, the market is so saturated with dating apps, it can be quite daunting knowing which one to choose. But what you may not know is that most of the top dating apps employ an algorithm that limits matches by race, ultimately reinforcing biases. This means you could possibly be missing out on finding your soulmate, simply because he/she doesn’t share your ethnicity? Who would want that? Not me! If my soul mate was from another planet, I wouldn’t want anything standing in the way of finding them- not even a top-rated app.

