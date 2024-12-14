A viral video shows a Waymo robotaxi stuck in a roundabout, endlessly circling without stopping, sparking concerns over its self-driving technology. The vehicle, which had no passengers onboard, appeared to be stuck in a continuous loop, unable to exit the roundabout. A Waymo spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the issue was promptly addressed with a software update, which has now been deployed to the entire fleet. The company reassured the public that no passengers were involved and that the situation was quickly resolved. California: Waymo Car Passenger Clutches His Pet Dog As Group of Masked Individuals Make Graffiti on Vehicle at Stop Light in San Francisco, Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Waymo Robotaxi Circling Roundabout in Loop

