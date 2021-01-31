This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here. This article was last updated on 11/08/2020.

There are an abundance of CBD oils on the market these days. Finding the best product for your specific needs can be tricky if you don’t know exactly what you are looking for. So what are you looking for? If your answer is a quality full-spectrum CBD oil, you have come to the right place. Here at Real Tested CBD, we do the footwork for you; testing CBD products to fact check label claims, purity and potency. Here is our list of top 10 full-spectrum CBD oils, based on our independent lab test results and our expert CBD review scale.

What Is Full-Spectrum CBD?

When it comes to shopping for a full-spectrum CBD oil, or any CBD oil really, it’s helpful to first know some terminology. Full-spectrum means that a CBD product contains the full spectrum of compounds from a hemp or CBD-grade cannabis plant. Broad-spectrum is similar but typically removes trace amounts of THC. CBD isolates usually strip away other cannabinoids, leaving pure CBD.

Real Tested CBD’s Top 5 Full-Spectrum CBD Oils

Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture – 6000mg

First up we bring you Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Tincture. This high-quality CBD oil comes in over the label claims, with a whopping 6460mg of CBD, 229mg of CBD, 92mg of CBG and 215mg of THC – almost every rare cannabinoid we like to see. Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum oil is truly a full-spectrum CBD product, with a significant amount of THC that creates the “entourage effect.”

Functional Remedies Hand-Pressed Whole-Plant Hemp Oil

Ranking second on our top full-spectrum oils shortlist is Functional Remedies Hand-Pressed Whole-Plant Hemp Oil. This CBD oil tested accurately to label claims and contains all the rare cannabinoids we like to see, CBD plus CBC, CBN, CBG and THC. With flying colors on pesticide and solvent tests, this is a great choice for a quality CBD oil and gets a highly recommend from our experts and high score of 90 out of 100 on our scorecard.

Receptra Naturals Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract + Turmeric – 66mg Dose

Next up is Receptra Naturals Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract plus Turmeric. This high quality CBD oil is packed with all the rare cannabinoids, giving it a highly recommend from our expert review staff and test results. There is an incredible 124mg of CBC, one of the highest we have seen from any oil. With the addition of turmeric in this CBD oil, it could serve as a doubly good choice for combating inflammation as CBD is thought to do.

Endoca Raw CBD Oil

Fourth on our top full-spectrum oils list is Endoca Raw CBD Oil. This high-quality CBD oil contains all the rare cannabinoids we like to see, with a significant amount of CBC, CBN, CBG and THC. This CBD oil offers a great value for purchasing CBD, costing just $31 or about $0.15 per active milligram of CBD.

Feals CBD Extract + MCT Oil

Last but certainly not least, is Feals CBD Extract plus MCT. This CBD oil is full of many of the rare cannabinoids we like to see and tests very closely to label claims. With the addition of MCT oil, this is a high-quality full-spectrum product that combines an added boost of potential health benefits that could aid in the direction of energy, heart-health and more.

In Conclusion: Top 5 Full-Spectrum CBD Oils

When it comes to finding a high-quality CBD oil that you know you can trust, turn to us at Real Tested CBD. We test CBD products in our independent labs to ensure you are getting the highest quality product, with nothing short of accurate potency, purity and value. Each of these five products passed solvent and pesticide tests with flying colors, label claims are right on the money, and the value is there for each high-quality CBD oil.

