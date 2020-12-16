If you’re familiar with the luxury real estate market in Vancouver, chances are you’ve heard the names Peter Joudaki & Marc Burrows. Over the past fifteen years, the pair have earned a reputation as one of Greater Vancouver’s most distinguished and knowledgeable real estate teams.

The Progressive Vancouver Team focuses most of their business on what they know best - the North Shore. Both longtime residents themselves, Peter & Marc utilize their intimate understanding of the community to advise clients on buying, selling and investing in North and West Vancouver. With its picturesque shorelines & snow-capped mountains, it doesn’t take an expert to understand why Vancouver has been recognized as one of the most livable cities in the World.

Throughout the last decade, the Progressive principals’ personalized approach to real estate has allowed them to establish meaningful relationships amongst industry elite. “We like to think of ourselves as business partners rather than just their Realtor,” said Joudaki. This unparalleled commitment to detail, courtesy, and discretion is ultimately what has led the team to surpass half a billion dollars in sales since 2016.

One of the team’s latest undertakings is Crescentview at Edgemont, a brand-new boutique development in the heart of sunny Edgemont Village. Residences range from one, two or three bedroom suites, sized from 740 – 1880 square feet, complete with rooftop terraces, 10 – 14 foot ceilings and custom oversized windows. The project has brought together a multi-award winning architect, builder and designer - so it is no surprise they found a sales team to match. Progressive Vancouver has been involved with the project since the beginning; something Joudaki believes sets them apart from other agents. “By being there from conception, design, and finally listing the property we don’t just become immersed in the sales process. We evaluate the viability of a potential development and consider whether or not it’s right for our clients. That is something most other agents won’t do or can’t do.”

Whether it be new developments like Crescentview or luxury single family homes, the Progressive Vancouver team is confident in their ability to drive both local & global engagement to their portfolio of incredible properties by implementing their industry leading strategies and leveraging their relationships with other industry leaders. “Every home has unique strengths and must have a custom tailored strategy,” says Burrows. “Sellers are becoming more sophisticated and looking for a bespoke plan designed specifically for their properties so it’s crucial for us to always think outside of the box”.

2020 is a year that has quickly separated those who know their market intimately and those who don’t. Immigration to Canada and lucrative luxury markets in West Vancouver where Joudaki and Burrows are experts are seeing a huge in-flux of buyers from the US, China and abroad. “With the political environment and hostility in other countries, our picturesque west coast lifestyle is becoming a rarity and something to be cherished, I believe we will continue to see families moving here for the foreseeable future” Joudaki emphasizes. For your real estate needs, visit www.progressivevancouver.com

