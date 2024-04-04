New Delhi, April 4: India has seen a substantial increase in wealth this year, with 25 new billionaires making their way into the world’s wealthiest individuals’ list, according to the latest Forbes report. One of the notable entrants is Renuka Jagtiani, the CEO of Landmark Group, who has a net worth of $4.8 billion.

Jagtiani is at the helm of a multinational consumer conglomerate based in Dubai, which was established by her late husband, Micky Jagtiani. Byju Raveendran Net Worth Decline: BYJU’S Co-Founder No Longer on Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024 as His Wealth Drops to Zero From USD 2.1 Billion.

Who is Renuka Jagtiani?

Under Jagtiani’s leadership, Landmark Group has grown to employ over 50,000 individuals. A University of Mumbai Arts graduate, Jagtiani has been lauded for her business acumen, receiving numerous accolades including the Outstanding Asian Business Woman of the Year in 2007, and Businesswoman of the Year in 2012. Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024: Mukesh Ambani 9th in the List of Richest People in the World, Bernard Arnault & Family Take the Top Spot.

Since joining Landmark Group in 1993, Jagtiani has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s corporate strategy and expanding its presence across regions like the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Jagtiani, who has a net worth of $4.8 billion, has recently been included in Forbes’ ‘New Billionaires’ list 2024. She is a mother to three children - Aarti, Nisha, and Rahul - who serve as group directors at Landmark.

The recent ‘New Billionaires’ list by Forbes for 2024 underscores a global surge in wealth, with a total of 2,781 billionaires worldwide, collectively valued at $14.2 trillion. This year alone has seen the addition of 265 new billionaires, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year’s addition of 150.

