Amit Bhatt from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah' Issues Apology to Raj Thackeray

New Delhi, March 4: Soon after the sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah' received an open threat by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Amit Bhatt who plays the character of Champak Chacha in the show, wrote an apology letter to the party's chief Raj Thackeray.

A stern demand for an apology was lodged by MNS Chitrapat Sena president Amey Khopkar who objected to the scene in which Bhatt's character said that Hindi is the common language of Mumbai.

Amit Bhatt Issues Apology to Raj Thackeray:

In the letter, Bhatt wrote that "while portraying a character I perform whatever is demanded by the scriptwriters. I personally respect Marathi language and I am proud of it. I wholeheartedly apologize for the mistake".