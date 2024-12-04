Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon is gearing up to enthral Indian audiences with his highly anticipated The Brownprint tour. The upcoming gig will feature performances in three major cities: Mumbai, New Delhi and Chandigarh. Known for his chart-topping Punjabi tracks and international collaborations, Dhillon’s upcoming shows have generated immense excitement. The tour kicks off in Mumbai on December 7, 2024. While tickets are available for purchase, they come with a significant price tag. Read on. AP Dhillon’s India Tour Tickets Go Live: From Dates to Prices – All You Need To Know About Punjabi Singer’s Upcoming 'Brownprint' Concert.

Will You Spend INR 1 Lakh for AP Dhillon's Mumbai Gig?

If you're planning to attend AP Dhillon's upcoming concert in Mumbai on December 7 at 5 PM IST and are ready to book your tickets, head over to Insider.in for the latest availability. FYI, only a few tickets in the Silver and Gold lounges are up for grabs. In the Silver Lounge, tickets are priced between INR 24,999 for a single pass, which goes up to INR 99,999 for a group of five. Meanwhile, in the Gold lounge only Phase 4 tickets are available, which are priced at INR 10,999. Be sure to act fast, as these passes are likely to sell out quickly due to high demand. Punjabi Music Star AP Dhillon Enjoys Mumbai’s Culinary Delights; Shares Videos of Street Food and Tea.

Silver & Gold Lounges (Standing) Tickets

(Photo Credits: Insider)

AP Dhillon's Mumbai Concert Available Tickets

(Photo Credits: Insider)

AP Dhillon, the global sensation known for hits like "Brown Munde", "Excuses," and "Insane," is set to captivate Indian audiences with his The Brownprint tour. The concert will feature performances showcasing a dynamic mix of classic hits and new tracks. For the uninitiated, after his Mumbai gig, AP Dhillon will perform in New Delhi on December 14 and Chandigarh on December 21. With his electrifying stage presence and infectious energy, Dhillon is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for his Indian fans.

