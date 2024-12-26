It seems the ongoing rivalry between AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh seems to get complicated even more. The two singers have been making headlines recently. In a recent comment, Dhillon discussed how concert tickets are selling out almost instantly, including those for Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour. Though Dhillon didn't specifically mention Diljit by name, he seemed to suggest that the singer wasn't treating his fans fairly. ‘At Least We Know What’s Real and What’s Not’: AP Dhillon Shares Proof of Getting Blocked by Diljit Dosanjh After Latter Denies.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, AP Dhillon shared his thoughts on how artistes sell tickets to promoters beforehand, which essentially forces fans to buy them at higher prices. He stated, “India mein abhi crisis aa jayega agar isi hisab se chalta raha (There’ll come a crisis in India if things go on like this). Artists are being unfair with their own fans ki 15 seconds mein sell out ho gaye shows. Kuchh bhi sell out nahi hua hai (that shows sold out within 15 seconds. Nothing is sold out). It’s all a way of marketing. Promoters ko ticket de dete hain. Their fans, ab unko wait karna padta hai, aur higher price mein ticket khareedna padta hai (They sell tickets to promoters. The fans have to wait and buy tickets at higher prices).”

He expressed disappointment and added, "You name it, koi bhi show ho raha hai jo sold out hai, mujhe batao, 2,000 tickets chahiye, kal hi dilwa dunga. Aaj hi dilwa dunga. Log music ko abhi game ki tarah khel rahe hain. So usi mein mazza jo hai kharab ho gaya (Name any show that's sold out, tell me, I need 2,000 tickets, I'll get them for you tomorrow. I'll get them today. People are now treating music like a game, and that's where the fun has gotten ruined)."

AP Dhillon-Diljit Dosanjh Controversy

A few days ago, Diljit Dosanjh acknowledged AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla for their upcoming concerts in India. In response, Dhillon remarked that Diljit should unblock him first. Diljit then shared a screenshot of his profile, clarifying, "I never blocked you. My issues are with the government, not with the artists."

