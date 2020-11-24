The latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14 was Jaan Kumar Sanu. During his stint on the show, we hardly saw him connecting with other contestants and so he only could make a bunch of friends namely Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and Nishant Singh Malkhani. However, his on and off dosti with Nikki Tamboli was the most talked about thing on the internet. Right from going all mushy on national TV to even plotting and arguing against each other, the pair literally gave fans all the drama. But after his eviction from the controversial reality show, Jaan in an exclusive interview with LatestLY revealed that he is not keen on being friends with Nikki. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Opens Up on Being Called a Product of Nepotism by Rahul Vaidya, Says ‘My Dad Has Not Really Supported My Career’ [LatestLY Exclusive].

When we asked the singer that if there is something more to Jaan-Nikki's friendship, he cleared the air and replied, "No no there is nothing more that you will see honestly. Because I’m in no plan on continuing or keeping in contact/connect with Nikki. As I do not want someone like her to be around me because the kind of things she has done not just to me but everyone around especially Rahul when she showed her ugly side wherein she put the oxygen mask inside her pants (in the nomination task)." Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu EVICTED From Salman Khan's Show, Nikki Tamboli Cries.

He added, "I should have had a wake-up call at that time only. So I don’t look forward to anything from anybody especially Nikki. And I don’t want to be associated with her anymore. I tried being a friend but if someone does not reciprocate the right way, I don’t think there is a point to continue. So you shouldn't look forward to anything more." [EXCLUSIVE] Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Reveals The Real Reason Behind Giving Her Nod To Salman Khan's Reality Show!

Well, as a viewer we really thought that we would see the two collaborating for a project or so after the show. But after listening to Jaan's feeling for Tamboli, we feel that is not going to happen ever. Meanwhile, on tonight's (Nov 24) episode of Bigg Boss we are going to witness a huge fight between Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni. Stay tuned!

