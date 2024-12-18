Filmmaker Atlee made his Bollywood debut in 2023 with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The action-thriller went on to become the biggest hit of the year. Atlee received much love and appreciation from audiences as well as critics. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of Varun Dhawan's Baby John as a producer. Just days ahead of the film's release, Atlee has shared details about his sixth directorial venture, tentatively titled A6. As per the buzz, the movie will feature none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. Salman Khan in ‘Baby John’ Trailer: Actor Makes a Teasing Cameo in Varun Dhawan’s Action-Packed Promo, Fans Predict It Will ‘Turn Theatres to Stadiums’ (Watch Video).

Salman Khan and Atlee Join Hands for New Film?

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Atlee shared details regarding A6 and indirectly disclosed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be a part of it. Speaking about his upcoming directorial venture, he said, "A6 is something that really consumes a lot of time and energy. We've almost finished the script, and we are in the prep stage. With God's blessings, we will soon have a bang-on announcement." In the same interview, Varun Dhawan also shared his thoughts about Atlee's upcoming biggie and said, "It's going to be out of this world. People don't know what's gonna hit them."

Atlee Hints at Collaboration With Salman Khan for ‘A6’

The Baby John actor said that he has heard and seen very little of it but revealed that Atlee is working relentlessly on the project. When Atlee asked whether Salman Khan was a part of the casting, the director-producer said, "Definitely, I'm gonna surprise everyone. I am not being pompous, but it is definitely going to be the proudest film for our country. An earlier report revealed that A6 will be a "reincarnation themed action drama." It will be interesting to see Salman Khan in back-to-back action roles as he also has AR Murugadoss' Sikandar set for Eid 2025 release. ‘What Else Do You Mean by Where Is Atlee?’: Netizens Slam Kapil Sharma for Defending Alleged Racist Remarks on ‘Baby John’ Producer.

About ‘Baby John’

Just days back, Salman Khan crashed the internet by giving fans a glimpse at his cameo in the action-packed trailer of Baby John. The film, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, will hit the big screens on December 25, 2024. Directed by Kalees, the action drama also features Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Tamil hit, Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.

