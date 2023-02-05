Abhishek Bachchan turns a year old today and the Bollywood's versatile star is known for the different kinds of roles he has essayed on screen. Today we are going to take a look at Every upcoming film of started his film Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday but before that let's take a look at his two-decade-old Bollywood career. He did his acting debut in 2000 next to Kareena Kapoor in the film Refugee which eventually failed at Box Office but Abhishek Bachchan did bag the Best male debut Filmfare Award for his role. The Big Bull Sequel Starring Abhishek Bachchan in Works, Confirms Producer Anand Pandit.

After a series of flops, he got success through YRF's superhit movie Dhoom (2004) and comedy hit Bunty Aur Babli (2005) another well-received film of the actor came with father Amitabh Bachchan in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar. On the occasion of his 46th Birthday, let's take a look at every upcoming movie by Abhishek Bachchan which is yet to release. Bholaa: Is Ajay Devgn Turning Abhishek Bachchan Into ‘Irumbu Kai Maayavi’, Suriya-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Planned Superhero? Fans Think So!

Bholaa

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to play a pivotal character in Ajay Devgn, Tabu's Bholaa. Reports suggest that Jr Bachchan is all set to play a grey character this time. Bholaa is slated for March 30 release

SSS7

Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size7 Hindi remake will be titled SSS7 and Abhishek Bachchan is all set to headline the project. Original film director R Parthiepan is all set to direct the Hindi version and Jr Bachchan has called it his most passionate project.

Ghoomer

Ghoomer marks the second collaboration between Abhishek Bachchan and R Balki after the commercially and critically-acclaimed 2009 film Paa. The actor announced this collaboration last year on his birthday

The Big Bull 2

Ahead of Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, producer Anand Pandit confirmed a sequel to Disney+ Hotstar's movie The Big Bull. The sequel will bring back the actor in the role of Hemant Shah.

Bachchan Singh

Gracing Bollywood with comedy movies like Hulchal and Hungama, director Priyadarshan is now making a comedy movie for Junior Bachchan. No further announcement about the project is made yet

Sahir Ludhianvi Biopic

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Junior Bachchan will play key roles in the famous poet and lyricist late. Sahir Ludhianvi's Biopic will be backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be helmed by Jasmeet Reem.

Lefty

Noted dancer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva is going to direct a comedy film and Abhishek Bachchan is the filmmaker's hero this time in the film which is reportedly titled Lefty. The actor will play the lead in this project,

Shoojit Sircar's Next

Shoojit Sircar is one of the acclaimed filmmakers in Bollywood and he has films like Vicky Donor, Yahaan, Madras Cafe and Piku among many others to his name. Reports suggest that the filmmaker will be collaborating the birthday boy.

LatestLY and the team wish Abhishek Bachchan a blessed birthday! Keep winning hearts through your films with notable performances in years to come.

