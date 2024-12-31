Animal actress Triptii Dimri and her rumoured beau, Sam Merchant, seem to be enjoying a fun-filled holiday together ahead of New Year 2025. The couple recently shared glimpses of their vacation in Finland on Instagram, sparking further speculation about their relationship. While neither has posted pictures together in the same frame, their almost identical posts from the snow-covered landscapes suggest they're on a romantic getaway together. Triptii Dimri Opens Up About Receiving ‘Strange’ Marriage Proposals, Says ‘I’ve Been Getting Quite a Few in My DMs’.

On December 30, 2024, Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant shared glimpses of their snowy vacation in Finland on Instagram, sparking rumours about their relationship. Both posted images of snow-covered huts, reindeer sightings, and picturesque winter landscapes, with their posts bearing striking similarities, hinting they are vacationing together. While neither has confirmed their relationship with joint photos, these shared moments have left fans wondering if the alleged couple is finally ready to make things official. Check out their vacation snapshots below and decide for yourself! Triptii Dimri To Be Paired Opposite Fahadh Faasil in His Debut Bollywood Film?

For those unaware, Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant have consistently remained tight-lipped about the rumours surrounding their relationship. Despite being spotted together frequently in public around Mumbai, they have never confirmed anything, leaving fans to speculate. On the professional front, Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she starred opposite Kartik Aaryan.

