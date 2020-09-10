Kangana Ranaut V/S BMC is the latest topic of discussion in the media. While Kangana Ranaut is not taking her fight with BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) lightly and has been lashing out constantly at them, what is a lesser-known fact is that fashion designer Manish Malhotra too was sent a notice by the BMC to answer to "unauthorised alterations" at his Pali Hill office, as per ANI. Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolished: Twitterati Slams BMC and Trends #DeathOfDemocracy by Sharing Pics of Pot Holes, Illegal Constructions in Mumbai.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the notice mentioned the following areas of concern - unauthorised change of use from residential to commercial on the first floor, unauthorised erection of partitions/cabins on the first floor, unauthorised construction of two structures with brick masonry wall and a cement sheet roof on the same terrace. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kapil Sharma - When BMC Demolished Illegal Constructions of Bollywood Celebrities.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Below:

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a show-cause notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra on September 7, for allegedly making "unauthorised alterations" at his office building. BMC has sought a reply from him within seven days — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Manish has been given 7 days to provide the BMC with a response, failing to which the illegal portions mentioned in the notice will be razed. This violation could also lead to jailing from three months to three years and a fine, the Mirror report read. Here's How Karan Johar's BFFs Manish Malhotra and Punit Malhotra Made His Birthday Extra Special! (View Pic).

However, Manish Malhotra's spokesperson told the portal that his office "has been in the same condition” for the past 15 years. "If there are any concerns raised by the BMC, we will cooperate with them and address those."

