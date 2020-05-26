Here's How Karan Johar's BFFs Manish Malhotra and Punit Malhotra Made His Birthday Extra Special! (View Pic)

Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Punit Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar had to have a lockdown birthday this year just like many of them. This is probably for the first time that people had to celebrate their birthdays only virtually and limited people at home. KJO too celebrated his birthday on May 25, with his mother and two kids, Yash and Roohi. However, thanks to his buddies, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and director Punit Malhotra, his birthday became super special! Karan Johar’s Birthday Cake Is Devoured By Yash And Roohi Because They Don’t Want ‘Dadda To Get Fat’ (Watch Video).

In his latest Instagram post, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director revealed how Manish and Punit took extra efforts to drench him with love on his special day. They made an hour-long video of video messages from Karan's friends to make him feel a little less lonelier.

An excerpt from his caption reads as, "yesterday my dearest and closest friend @manishmalhotra05 made a video for me with messages from my close friends and family...it was the best present I could have ever received ...he has been relentlessly following up with everyone for the past week and i was overwhelmed with emotion watching it..it made my day and my year and many years ahead as well..." Check out the entire post along with two heartwarming pictures below.

Karan's Post:

Earlier, Karan shared the video of his amazing birthday cake that was decorated with fruits, cookies, chocolate and flowers. But his twins did not allow him to eat the K-shaped cake as they though their dad is getting 'fat.' Well, such is life!