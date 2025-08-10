Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted together with their daughter Aaradhya at Mumbai airport early Sunday morning after returning from vacation.

The trio looked cheerful as they exited the airport, smiling for the photographers before getting into their car. Aaradhya was seen holding her mother's hand while walking, and Abhishek walked slightly ahead of them.

Also Read | Telugu Cineworkers Intensify Protest Over Wage Hike Demand; Federation Threatens To Halt Film Shoots From August 11.

The 'Dhoom' actor wore a casual blue hoodie with a beige jacket and black pants. Aishwarya, on the other hand, opted for a black top with a matching coat and blue pants. Aaradhya was dressed in an all-black outfit.

Rumours about tension between the two reportedly began in July last year when Aishwarya and her daughter attended Anant Ambani's wedding without the Bachchan family. The rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli, attended the event together, leading to speculation about their separation. However, the rumours were later put to rest after the two were spotted together at various events.

Also Read | T-Hood Shot Dead: Georgia Rapper Tevin Hood, Known for 'Ready to Go', Shot Dead in His Residence; Probe Underway.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 and has not yet announced her next project. Abhishek was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata and will next appear in Siddharth Anand's King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)