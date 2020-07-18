Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India was among the list of upcoming releases by Disney+ Hotstar. The film that revolves around the Indo-Pak war of 1971 sees Ajay collaborating with Sanjay Dutt, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi and Rana Daggubati. While its theatrical release date was announced around the Independence Day weekend, the makers are still contemplating about its OTT release date. However, seems like they are planning to retain the original slot, just on a different platform now. Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney +Hotstar: Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt Look Intense In The Indo-Pak War Movie Posters (View Pics).

As per reports in LetsOTT, the producers of Bhuj are still thinking about releasing the film online around Independence Day. Considering the movie has a patriotic theme and narrates an important chapter in Indo-Pak war of 1971, the makers felt the Independence Day slot would be apt for its release. If all goes well, the movie will end up virtually clashing with Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena that's slated to release on Netflix on August 12. Like Bhuj, Kapoor's release also revolves around the Indo-Pak Kargil war. Bhuj: The Pride of India: Nora Fatehi Taken Onboard After Parineeti Chopra Opts Out of Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Film.

Check Out Bhuj: The Pride of India Poster

Besides Bhuj, Disney+ Hotstar also announced Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sushant's Dil Bechara, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull, Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase and Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz in its list of upcoming direct-to-web releases.

