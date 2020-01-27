Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana's Game Night Looks Fun! (View Pic)

Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The Bollywood celebs have their own days when they take some time to chill out and care less about the movies! Recently, two such stars had a fun time with their family and friends. Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana who are the current hit machines of bollywood had a game night and the picture is up on the internet feeds. Actress-author Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse of the same on her social media accounts.

In the frame we can also see Twinkle and Tahira Kashyap with their friends. The picture was probably from after they had a game round. Twinkle wrote, "The only way to get through monotonous Monday is to look back at the weekend. Here is our Games Night where the winners are all bunched up right at the front and the losers are relegated to taking a backseat in more ways than one :) #waitingtoexhalenextweekend." Check out the post below.

On the work front, both the stars are basking in the success of their last films. They have a couple of ambitious films ahead and their fans are totally looking forward to the same. Akshay Kumar will be seen in Sooryavanshi next. He also is gearing up for Bell Bottom, Prithviraj Chauhan and Bachchan Pandey further. On the other hand, Ayushmann will be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo next. But the actors are also cherishing their personal time as of now. Do you wish to see Akki and Ayushmann in one film?