The coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed due to it in India and in many other regions of the world had a major impact especially for the entertainment industry. The shootings of the films that were going on had to be stalled, some even couldn’t start with the film’s shoot, and all these things led to the delay of films release. After the months when the lockdown was lifted and the authorities issued permission to makers to re-start with the shoot by adhering to the guidelines, several filmmakers and producers started to rework on the shooting schedule so that the filming can be completed in time. Bachchan Pandey Will Not Clash with Bell Bottom! Akshay Kumar Confirms New Development With a Cheeky Tweet!

As per latest reports, Akshay Kumar will begin shooting for his next film, Bachchan Pandey, from January 6, 2021. A source revealed to Mid-Day about the shooting schedule of Farhad Samji’s directorial that will commence in Jaisalmer. The source was quoted as saying, “Along with Kriti Sanon, he is likely to start shooting on January 6. He plays a gangster, who is also an aspiring actor. A 30-day shoot is being planned in Rajasthan. The actors will return to the bay in February.” However, the makers haven’t made any official announcement about the shooting schedule yet.

Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez as leading ladies. The makers are yet to share the new release date of the film.

