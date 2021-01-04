Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar started the new year on a happy note, tying the knot. Zafar took to his verified Instagram account to share the news, even though he did not disclose the identity of his wife. Saif Ali Khan Collaborates with Ali Abbas Zafar for his Next Web Series 'Tandav'.

Sharing a photograph of his hand holding his newly-wed wife's hand, Zafar captioned: "Bismillah"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

B-Towners commented on the Instagram post sharing congratulatory messages for the director, who is known for helming films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Sultan, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Gunday.

"Congratulations to you both," shared Katrina Kaif, Zafar's heroine in Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and a family friend.

"Congratulations Bhai," expressed Ranveer Singh, the hero of Gunday. Ranveer Singh to Join Hands with Ali Abbas Zafar for Mr India 2?

Actors Sunil Grover, Arjun Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Angad Bedi, Elli Avrram, Sayani Gupta also shared their best wishes to the newly-wed couple.

Zafar is all set to make his digital debut with the nine-part political web series Tandav. The series, created and directed by Zafar, features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover. Zafar has also produced the web show with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).