Alia Bhatt From Gully Boy Becomes Mumbai Police's Latest Meme To Preach 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' (View Tweet)

Mumbai Police's Twitter account is LIT as we all know how strong their meme game is. They often make you smile, laugh and giggle via their sassy posts and at the same time also impart an important message. From the time the nationwide lockdown has been announced, this Twitter page is rolling out back-to-back Bollywood and TV filled memes to create awareness amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After bringing Shah Rukh Khan from Main Hoon Na, Rosesh from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai into the meme game, recently they brought Alia Bhatt and well the result is awesome sauce. Gully Boy Meme Inspires Mumbai Police, Tells 'Mar Jayega Tu' to Those Driving Without Helmet.

In the latest tweet by Mumbai Police, we can see Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt as Safeena Firdausi from her movie Gully Boy. Well, the aim of the post is to create awareness and as they've used Alia's expression as a tool to convey how one should react if someone tells you that he/she is going for a walk amid lockdown. 'Abort mission. We repeat - Abort Mission!,' the post's caption read. In a nutshell, what the authority is trying to say via the Bollywood way is that one needs to stop stepping out of the house. Stay indoors, stay safe. Tulsi Is Not Inviting You Home! Smriti Irani’s Iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Welcome Gets a BMC Twist (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet By Mumbai Polic Featuring Alia Bhatt Below:

It's really cool to see Mumbai Police doing this as people are inspired from Bollywood celebs and what a better way than to preach. Meanwhile, if you scroll through their Twitter account, all you will get to see is memes all over with an aim to spread a message. Coming back to Alia's meme, we feel what would be her reaction after seeing it? Stay tuned!