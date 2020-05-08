Amitabh Bachchan Falls For Another WhatsApp Forward; Wishes Everyone 'Happy Birthday' Based on Rare Phenomenon That is Simply Basic Maths!

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

2020 hasn't turned out to be the kind of year everyone hoped it would be. Be it the coronavirus pandemic or shocking celebrity deaths, events such as these have forced people to question this year to be some kind of dark one and as usual, people have been trying to find an answer to it via strange superstitions and number games. After losing two great Indian actors, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, many were convinced that it was a the year 2020 was to blame because of a simple math that by adding up your age and the year of birth, the answer one derives is the current year. Though interestingly, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan arent' special cases and that for each person, the math remains the same, every year. Amitabh Bachchan Tweets Another WhatsApp Forward On Coronavirus, Twitterati Requests Big B to Uninstall the App after His Rendezvous with Fake News.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan who is known to have been one the target of WhatsApp forwards that hold little truth, seems to have fallen for it again. The actor recently took to Twitter to share a post saying 'Happy B'day to all.

Today the whole world is the same Age! Today is a Special day. There's only 1 chance every 1,000 Years. Your Age + Your Year of Birth, every person is = 2020. Even experts can't explain it! You figure it out & see if it's 2020 It's 1000-year wait!" Well, repeating what we said before, 2020 is not a special case and that Your Age+Year of Birth always gives you current year.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Post Here:

T 3525 - Happy B'day to all. Today the whole world is the same Age! Today is a Special day. There's only 1 chance every 1,000 Years. Your Age + Your Year of Birth, every person is = 2020 Even experts can't explain it! You figure it out & see if it's 2020 It's 1000-year wait! pic.twitter.com/XqpJH2kJ3P — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 8, 2020

It's not new that Amitabh Bachchan has believed such a forwarded message, he has in the past shared many such WhatsApp forwards that have been later called out for being fake messages. Recently, Twitterati also trended 'Uninstall WhatsApp' after the actor shared a piece of fake news on his account.