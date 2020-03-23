Amitabh Bachchan Falls Prey To FAKE ‘Amavasya’ WhatsApp Forward Claiming Clapping and Clanging Utensils Could Kill Coronavirus (View Post)

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter, Facebook)

Ever since PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation (finally) last week on the Coronavirus pandemic and pressed on the need for social distancing, people have started to take self-isolation very seriously. Modi, in his speech, also announced a 14-hour Janta Curfew that took place on March 22 and had also asked the nation to come into balconies and windows (not out onto the streets like some foolish citizens did) and clang some utensils and clap for the doctors, medical professionals, the Police, law enforcement and even the media for their fight against the coronavirus pandemic and for helping the citizens of India be safe and informed. Akshay Kumar Joins 'Neighbour' Hrithik Roshan As They Clap and Clang Plates to Laud the Tireless Efforts of Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

And while the move saw a huge response all over India, what also followed was a surge in a WhatsApp forward going around about how there was a scientific reason behind the PM's request.

It was being said that March 22, 2020 was the Amavas (New Moon) which is the day that evil and bacteria would be in full power and that the noises from banging utensils will destroy them. And while people did call it a hoax of epic proportions, yet forwarded and fell prey to it, superstar Amitabh Bachchan was not far behind. Janata Curfew: Clapping and Clanging Utensils Will Not Kill Coronavirus, PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

Apparently Bachchan Sahab too believed the story of the theory behind making noises at 5 pm and tweeted the following.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

T 3479 - AN OPINION GIVEN : 5 pm ; 22nd Mar, “amavasya” , darkest day of month; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency Moon passing to new ‘nakshatra’ Revati. Cumulative vibration betters blood circulation pic.twitter.com/teECfXCrjg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2020

However, let us tell you that the move to come out on balconies and windows and clang utensils was a way to honour the efforts of people who have been helping curb and keep a check on the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Also, the real date for the upcoming Amavasya is on March 24, 2020 and not March 22, as Amitabh has claimed in his tweet. Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan Honour the Medical Professionals by Clapping From Their Terrace on Janata Curfew Day (View Pics).

Check Out This Tweet Below:

NO ! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection#PIBFactCheck: The #JantaCurfew clapping initiative at 5pm is to express gratitude towards the Emergency staff working selflessly to counter #coronavirusinindia #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/WHfK4guxys — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

As per the latest update, the number of Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 415 with a death toll of 7. However, the bright side is that recovery cases in India are 23, as per statistics provided by Indian Council of Medical Research.