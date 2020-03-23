Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 415, Seven Deaths Reported Due to COVID-19

Screening for coronavirus | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 23: The total number of active coronavirus positive cases in India increased to 415 on Monday, including the foreign nationals, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. The number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by 19 since Sunday. According to data available on Health Ministry's website, seven deaths have been reported in India so far. "A total of 23 patients have been cured and discharged. Seven deaths have been reported across the country," the Health Ministry said. Has Community Transmission of COVID-19 Begun? Crucial Test Tomorrow, Says ICMR.

The number of cases across the country has been increasing on a drastic speed. Among the 22 states and union territories where the cases were found, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected with 89 positive cases followed by Kerala.

Here's the State-wise Tally of Coronavirus Cases in India:

Sr. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indians) Total Confirmed cases (Foreigners) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 5 0 0 0 2 Bihar 2 0 0 1 3 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0 4 Delhi 28 1 5 1 5 Gujarat 18 0 0 1 6 Haryana 7 14 0 0 7 Himachal Pradesh 2 0 0 0 8 Karnataka 26 0 2 1 9 Kerala 60 7 3 0 10 Madhya Pradesh 6 0 0 0 11 Maharashtra 64 3 0 2 12 Odisha 2 0 0 0 13 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 14 Punjab 21 0 0 1 15 Rajasthan 25 2 3 0 16 Tamil Nadu 7 2 1 0 17 Telangana 15 11 1 0 18 Chandigarh 5 0 0 0 19 Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 0 0 20 Ladakh 13 0 0 0 21 Uttar Pradesh 27 1 9 0 22 Uttarakhand 3 0 0 0 23 West Bengal 7 0 0 0 Total confirmed cases in India 349 * 41 * 24 7

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the government had asked states to strictly enforce lockdown or legal action will be taken against violators. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people of the nation to stay indoors and take the lockdown seriously. The Prime Minister said that many people in the country are not taking the situation seriously despite the rising cases of coonavirus in India. "Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed", the Prime Minister added.