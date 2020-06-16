Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Animated Photo, Captions It with a Thought-Provoking Life Lesson

Bollywood IANS| Jun 16, 2020 07:02 PM IST
A+
A-
Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Animated Photo, Captions It with a Thought-Provoking Life Lesson
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a lesson about life on social media. The veteran actor took to Instagram and shared a picture where he holds a warm drink in his hand. "Life be that ice cream in a cone or that stirred warm drink... consume it before it melts or gets cold..!" he captioned the image. Earlier, Big B had blogged about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that while what leads one to suicide is an "eternal mystery", ending a "most gainful life is simply not permitted". Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Film’s Straight-To-OTT Deal with Amazon Prime Is Worth Rs 60–65 Crore?

Sushant was found hanging in his residence by his maid here on Sunday morning. On the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan's latest film "Gulabo Sitabo" recently released on OTT. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. It is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Reminisces His Meetings With the Late Actor (View Post)

Check Out Big B's Instagram Post Below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Life be that icecream in a cone or that stirred warm drink .. consume it before it melts or gets cold ..!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

In "Gulabo Sitabo", scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi, the actor plays Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann Khurrana is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is akin to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk factor of the script.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan instagram Amitabh Bachchan Life Thought Amitabh Bachchan Pic Amitabh Bachchan Thought on Life
You might also like
Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Reminisces His Meetings With the Late Actor (View Post)
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Reminisces His Meetings With the Late Actor (View Post)
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: From Saaransh to 102 Not Out, 5 Bollywood Movies About Neglect of Elderly Citizens That Are a Must Watch
Bollywood

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: From Saaransh to 102 Not Out, 5 Bollywood Movies About Neglect of Elderly Citizens That Are a Must Watch
Gulabo Sitabo: 7 Times We Loved When Amitabh Bachchan Relished in Being Unapologetically Grey in His Movies
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo: 7 Times We Loved When Amitabh Bachchan Relished in Being Unapologetically Grey in His Movies
Gulabo Sitabo: 5 Characters Who Leave the Most Impact in Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Black Comedy, Ranked on Impact (SPOILER ALERT)
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo: 5 Characters Who Leave the Most Impact in Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Black Comedy, Ranked on Impact (SPOILER ALERT)
Gulabo Sitabo: KRK Takes a Dig at Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Release and the Director’s Epic Response Is Winning Netizens’ Hearts
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo: KRK Takes a Dig at Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Release and the Director’s Epic Response Is Winning Netizens’ Hearts
Gulabo Sitabo's Release On Amazon Prime Video Lets It Recover 40-50% Of Its Cost?
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo's Release On Amazon Prime Video Lets It Recover 40-50% Of Its Cost?
Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy
‘Guess Karo Hum Kahan Hai’ Funny Memes and Jokes Featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in This Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Scene Go Viral on Twitter!
Viral

‘Guess Karo Hum Kahan Hai’ Funny Memes and Jokes Featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in This Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Scene Go Viral on Twitter!
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement