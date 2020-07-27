Four members of the Bachchan family - Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya - were tested positive for COVID-19. Amitabh and his son were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 12. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to the same hospital following a home quarantine for a few days. Today, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested negative for the novel coronavirus and were discharged from the hospital, much to their millions of fans and well-wishers' joy. Of course, Big B will tweet about this special moment. He thanked God for the blessings and said that he's teary-eyed.

"अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू , प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार," the actor wrote on Twitter. (Translated: Upon getting rid of her little daughter, and Bahurani, from the hospital; I could not stop my tears, Lord, your blessings are infinite)

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Here:

T 3607 - T 3607 - अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू 🙏 प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's social media game is better than many Millenials and GenZ actors out there. Despite having a social media presence, Abhishek and Aishwarya have refrained to share any update from their life during the past few days. But, Big B is the Cool B. He has been sharing poems of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, giving us tiny updates about his life on social media from the hospital. Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Video From COVID-19 Ward, Posts About Missing His Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan (View Tweet).

On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in the psychological thriller Chehre, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty in key roles. The actor will also star in Dharma Productions' Brahmastra, which is the first film in a fantasy trilogy. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Batt, Mouni Roy. He plays the lead role in the sports-based film Jhund. The release of all these movies has been delayed amid the pandemic.

