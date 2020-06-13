Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Amitabh Bachchan Watches Gulabo Sitabo With Entire Family at Home, Says ‘An Experience That Has Happened for First Time’

Bollywood IANS| Jun 13, 2020 06:36 PM IST
A+
A-
Amitabh Bachchan Watches Gulabo Sitabo With Entire Family at Home, Says ‘An Experience That Has Happened for First Time’
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, June 13: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan caught up with his latest release "Gulabo Sitabo" on Friday at home with his entire family. "There is the immense joy of sitting down together with the entire family and watching a film .. an experience that has happened for the first time .. the release film at home and in the presence of the family .. blessed to be in such," Big B wrote in a blog post.

"The GiboSibo .. released through Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries and subtitled in 15 different languages .. the instancy of the project is the amazement .. and more of such is believed to be in the following .. and the experience and the verdict and results and reactions are in a state of uniqueness .. for there is no technology yet to discover the eyes balls or the footfalls, in their numbers .. or in the possible results," he further wrote about the film, which saw a digital release on Friday. Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, "Gulabo Sitabo" also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Amazon Prime Video Amitabh Bachchan Ayushmann Khurrana GiboSibo Gulabo Sitabo Movie Release Shoojit Sircar
You might also like
Gulabo Sitabo: 5 Characters Who Leave the Most Impact in Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Black Comedy, Ranked on Impact (SPOILER ALERT)
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo: 5 Characters Who Leave the Most Impact in Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Black Comedy, Ranked on Impact (SPOILER ALERT)
Gulabo Sitabo: KRK Takes a Dig at Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Release and the Director’s Epic Response Is Winning Netizens’ Hearts
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo: KRK Takes a Dig at Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Release and the Director’s Epic Response Is Winning Netizens’ Hearts
Gulabo Sitabo's Release On Amazon Prime Video Lets It Recover 40-50% Of Its Cost?
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo's Release On Amazon Prime Video Lets It Recover 40-50% Of Its Cost?
Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy
‘Guess Karo Hum Kahan Hai’ Funny Memes and Jokes Featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in This Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Scene Go Viral on Twitter!
Viral

‘Guess Karo Hum Kahan Hai’ Funny Memes and Jokes Featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in This Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Scene Go Viral on Twitter!
[Exclusive] Tochi Raina Feels Blessed To Sing For Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo: 'Used To Watch His Movies While Standing In Overcrowded Theatres'
Entertainment

[Exclusive] Tochi Raina Feels Blessed To Sing For Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo: 'Used To Watch His Movies While Standing In Overcrowded Theatres'
Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Critics Impressed with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Quirky Characters!
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Critics Impressed with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Quirky Characters!
Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh To Get an OTT Release? Director Shoojit Sircar Has THIS to Say
Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh To Get an OTT Release? Director Shoojit Sircar Has THIS to Say
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement