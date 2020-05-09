Ananya Panday Sends Birthday Wishes to Vijay Deverakonda by Sharing a Cute Picture of the Duo! (View Post)

Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Telugu cinema hunk, Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his birthday on May 9 and as the actor turns 31, fans and colleagues of the star have been sending him warm wishes on social media. Given the current situation of coronavirus lockdown, unfortunately, Vijay may not be able to host a big bash and looks like will be spending this birthday with his fam. As for his fans, the celebrations for his birthday began a day in advance and the actor has been trending on Twitter ever since. Vijay who shot to fame with his Arjun Reddy act, later went on to give back to back hits such as Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover. The actor is now set to venture into Bollywood too and has been cast opposite Ananya Panday in an untitled film.

Vijay's Bollywood film is being produced by Karan Johar and while the filmmaker made sure to wish the actor with a sweet post on Twitter, now, his co-star Ananya Panday too has shared a post on Instagram wishing him. Sharing an adorable picture of the duo, Ananya wrote 'Happy Birthday' along with the cake emoji. The duo do look great together and fans are eagerly waiting to see them on-screen soon.

Check Out Ananya Panday's Post for Vijay Here:

Not just Ananya, Vijay's other co-star from his popular films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna also wished the star with a cute post. Sharing a picture of Vijay, the actress wrote, "Happiest birthday to my comrade! @TheDeverakonda aaaaaaaaaaa!"Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: 5 Reasons Why This ‘Rowdy’ Is Loved and One Of The Most Successful Actors Today!

As for Ananya and Vijay's upcoming film, the yet-to-be-titled movie is a Pan-India venture and is being helmed by director Puri Jagannadh. It is being produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.