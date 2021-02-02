It was almost a year ago when reports hit online that Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha would be teaming up once again after their successful outing, Article 15. While some reported it to be an action-thriller, some cited it as a political drama. However, there was no official announcement on it. After a long, long wait, here’s the official word and that too with the first glimpse of the actor. Anubhav Sinha has confirmed that his upcoming directorial project has been titled as Anek and Ayushmann Khurrana would be seen playing the role Joshua. After Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana to Team Up With Anubhav Sinha Again.

Anubhav Sinha has shared Ayushmann Khurrana’s look from Anek. The actor who has donned casuals is seen in a rugged avatar, thick beard and moustache. Also, one cannot miss the cut mark on his eyebrow. It is indeed an intense look and we cannot wait to hear more about his character. In another picture, the actor is seen holding the clapboard and posing with the filmmaker. Reports are rife that the shooting of the film is taking place in the north east. Doctor G: Rakul Preet Singh Paired Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Anubhuti Kashyap’s Film!

Anubhav Sinha And Ayushmann Khurrana Team Up Again For Anek

Anubhav Sinha’s last directorial project was Thappad and it was lauded by critics and fans for its social message. Talking about Anek, it will be produced under Benaras Media Works and T-Series’ banner. The makers are yet to reveal the film’s release date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).