After Article 15 Ayushmann Khurrana to Team Up With Anubhav Sinha Again, the Yet Untitled Film Slated for October 16, 2020 Release 

Ayushmann Khurrana to work with Anubhav Sinha Again (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anubhav Sinha has undoubtedly come to be known as one of the finest directors in Indian cinema. After churning out back to back hits with films such as Mulk, Article 15 and the very recent Thappad, the director is all set to work with Ayushmann Khurrana again for this next. While the film is untitled as of now, reports state that it will be an action thriller. Not just this, the film's release date has been announced and it will be releasing on October 16, 2020. Earlier, reports suggested that the film may be titled Anek but there hasn't been any confirmation on it as of yet. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Gets Banned in Dubai and UAE for its Gay Content?

There's no doubt that this will be a hit combination given that Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana have already delivered a hard-hitting drama like Article 15. Ayushmann too has been on a successful streak since a while now. The actor recently starred in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which was a gay romance. Prior to that, the actor managed to win over audiences as well as critics with films like Bala, Dream Girl among others. It will certainly be amazing to see Khurrana in an action thriller after long. The last time we saw him in a suspense drama in Sriram Raghvan's Andhadhun. Thappad Director Anubhav Sinha’s Message on Taapsee Pannu Starrer Is Clear, Says ‘Violence Gets Normalised If Oppressed Accept It’.

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Next Film's Announcement Here:

IT'S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020

Ayushmann is currently the golden boy of Bollywood with some big hits to his name. The same goes for director Anubhav Sinha whose recent film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu won him immense praises from the critics as well as audiences for its strong storyline. With October 16 as the release date for their new film, we can expect the film's title and a first look to be out soon!