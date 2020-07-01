After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, the nepotism debate has gained momentum and how. Netizens, as well as a few celebs, have openly called the so-called 'camp-culture' and the 'insider-outsider' game in Bollywood. Amidst this, many actors have also shared their ordeal and expressed their part of struggles while entering the showbiz from a non-filmy family. The latest one to addresses the nepotism talk is none other than Radhika Madan, wan interview with BollywoodLife shared her thoughts on the same. Not just this, she also talked about the roles she lost and the ones she snatched in Bollywood. Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions.

Sharing her mind on star kids vs the outsiders' debate, she said, "Your job is to just ask for the audition, that is it. I literally went to the producers and asked them to let me audition. And that's how I got roles, that's how I got Pataakha, that's how I got Angrezi (Angrezi Medium). I literally went and said, 'Can I audition?' That is the most outsiders can do."

Talking sense she further added how one can utilise the cribbing time into something productive. "You need to stop cribbing and start working on yourself. There's a situation, accept it and move on. Will it change? I don't know. In the meantime though, can we just utilise this time by not complaining and working on ourselves. The issues has been put out, yes. I'm not denying it, let's not run away from it. I'm not saying to not address the issue, it has been addressed. Everybody is aware, All I'm saying is to not put all your energies into it, but rather, work on yourself," she added.

Radhika also talked about the time when she had no movies, but instead of being sad, she chose to work on herself. She said, "Mard was shelved was for like one-and-a-half years so what could i do? I didn't have anything on my plate during that time, then I didn't crib during that time. Instead, and I sat and worked on myself."

Madan also revealed how she lost Dharma's SOTY and the fault was her. "I did audition for Dharma. I gave them the worst audition of myself because I was so scared. I auditioned for Student of the Year, but I had got fever and performed and I gave the worst audition of my life. So, I won't blame a Dharma for not casting me. It was my call, I got an opportunity, but I didn't perform and tagged myself out," she told the portal.

We should all just work on the craft and plan to take the industry to the next level. There's no point of in-fighting. Just take things to the next level and that's what my aim is. Just focus on your work and our industry should keep rising," she concluded. Stay tuned!

