Anubhav Sinha is one of the most talented filmmakers who has given us some really stunning films. His films make you think about the society and often talk about topics that need to be addressed on a bigger platform. The filmmaker, who started off his career as a engineer in Delhi, felt like movies were his calling. After working for two years in the capital, Sinha moved to Mumbai in 1990. He entered the industry as a assidtant director and for a television show, and got to don the director's hat with Tum Bin.

While Anubhav made quite a few average films at the beginning including Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai, Tathastu, Zid, Ra.One, Cash, Dus. The curve changed with Gulaab Gang. The film made a huge impact on people, and then it was just a series of amazing films that we got to see from Anubhav. Films like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad made people take note of him. People appreciated the kind of films he was making and the director became a household name in no time.

The director turns 56 today and we wanted to celebrate it by looking at some of the powerful dialogues that his films had. From Thappad to Dus, his films have always had hard-hitting dialogues and re-living the moments today just feel right to celebrate the filmmakers birthday.

Take A Look:

"Life mein haan ya na ki probability 50-50 ki hoti hai, aur mujhe lagta hai ki haan wala 50 bahut hota hai." - Article 15

"Uss ek thappad se mujhe woh sari unfair cheeze saaf saaf dikhne lagg gayi jisko main undekha karke move on karte ja rahi thi.” - Thappad

"Sirf kisiko maarna terrorism nahin hai. Kisko daraake ek kone mein rakh dena bhi terrorism hai.” - Mulk

"Jaise til mein tel hai, jyon chakmak mein aag ... tera Sai tujh mein hai, tu jaag sake toh jaag." Gulaab Gang

"Hum jis mission par hai ... us mein goliyon ka hisaab nahi diya jaata." - Dus

Anubhav Sinha has now reunited with his Article 15 star, Ayushmann Khurrana for a film title Anek. The film is being shot in the North East currently and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 17, 2021. Anubhav said that Anek is the toughest film that he has worked on and the fans cannot wait to see what the filmmaker has to offer.

While Sinha prepares to amaze his audience with the Khurrana starrer, join us in wishing him a very happy 56th birthday.

