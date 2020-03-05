Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush Starrer Goes On Floors Today! (View Pic)

Sara Ali Khan in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush's Atrangi Re (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After Aanand L Rai’s last directorial project Zero tanked at the box office, movie buffs are hoping that the same issue does not repeat again. His upcoming film, Atrangi Re, has a stellar star cast – Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. It is said that the director would be presenting these actors in a never seen before avatar, and yes, fans are eagerly waiting for something unique. Here is an update for all those are eagerly looking forward to Atrangi Re! The film has gone on floors today. Sara Ali Khan to Romance Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re? Is She Playing a Double Role?

It was on March 3 when Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan were spotted in Varanasi. In fact, Sara Ali Khan had even shared a series of pictures on Instagram straight from the city in which she was seen attending the Ganga aarti. As per reports, Atrangi Re will be shot in some of the popular parts of the city and that also includes Kashi station. As per a report in TOI, a set is being setup at the Kharaujha village in Chandauli to shoot the film. Aanand L Rai Reveals About Akshay Kumar’s Role In Atrangi Re!

Shooting Of Atrangi Re Starts Today

This is the first time that Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush have collaborated for a film. Atrangi Re is an AR Rahman musical and written by Himanshu Sharma. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and will hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day next year! Keep watching this space for further updates!