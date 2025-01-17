The much-anticipated film Azaad is set to release in theatres today, January 17, marking the Bollywood debut of Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan. Ahead of the big day, a star-studded screening was held last evening, where Rasha stole the spotlight in a stunning white lace floor-length gown featuring a figure-hugging silhouette and a sweetheart neckline. Her minimal yet chic look left everyone in awe. Taking to Instagram, Rasha shared a series of BTS pictures and expressed her excitement, writing, “This is it. the day is finally here🩵 filming this movie has been the best part of my life, I can’t believe I get to share this beautiful kahani with the rest of the world.” ‘Azaad’ Actress Rasha Thadani Reflects on Bhagavad Gita’s Teachings at Trailer Launch (Watch Video).

Rasha Thadani Turns Heads at ‘Azaad’ Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

‘Azaad’ BTS Moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)