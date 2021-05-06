Debutant actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has rooted for instinct, saying the quality is ageless. In an Instagram image he posted, Babil makes for a stylish photo-op covering half of his face with a shawl. Babil Khan Opens Up About Why He Doesn’t Share Memories of Father Irrfan Khan on Instagram Anymore.

"Remember your mind is only as old as you are, your instinct is ageless. It presides in the past and the future; the infinite present," he wrote as caption alongside the photo he shared on Wednesday night. Qala: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan To Make His Acting Debut Opposite Tripti Dimri in Anushka Sharma Produced Netflix Film (Watch Video).

Check Out Babil Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Qala, produced by Anushka Sharma. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars Bulbbul actress Triptii Dimri.

