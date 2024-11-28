Payal Kapadia’s critically acclaimed movie All We Imagine As Light has been released in limited theatres in India for cinema lovers. The film, which became the first Indian movie in 30 years to compete at Cannes 2024 in their prestigious category Palme d'Or and brought home the coveted Grand Prix award, has been earning praise from fans and critics alike. However, a particular scene from the film has been notoriously doing the rounds on social media. The scene features actress Payal Kapadia in an intimate scene which leaked online, sparking reactions from internet users. Google’s search engine platform is flooded with search results such as “Divya Prabha viral video original link,” making the actress a centre of controversy. This sparked curiosity among cinema lovers about the Malayalam actress.

Who Is Divya Prabha?

Divya Prabha is known for her performances in non-commercial and arthouse movies. She has been working in the Malayalam film industry for the past ten years, delivering enchanting performances on screen. Her major breakthroughs were films like Take Off, Ariyippu and Thamaasha. Born in Kerala’s Thrissur, she won the Kerala State Television Award for Best Second Actress for her performance in the TV show Eswaran Sakshiyayi. Her role at All We Imagine As Light is much known to everyone.

In one of the rare cases, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) allowed frontal nudity in the recently released film without any cuts. The scenes featured the movie’s lead, Divya, and a few and also briefly showed another actress, Kani Kusruti. In no time, the intimate scenes leaked online and went viral on social media platforms. Divya Prabha Style File: 6 Times the ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Actress Made Fashion Statement in Stunning Western and Traditional Ensembles.

In response to the negative reactions, the actress reported that she does not need to strip naked for fame. She explained that the intimate scenes were not intended to please the audience but were meant to enhance the movie's deeper themes. “The concept of the film is what should be discussed. If the concept was not strong, would the film have garnered global attention? It is not the nudity but the story that matters. The scenes were done with full consent and care,” she was quoted in Mathrubhumi, citing ETV Bharat.

Watch Trailer of 'All We Image As Light'

All We Image As Light is currently running in limited theatres. The film is struggling to get an OTT release but is receiving much love from cinema goers. The movie also stars Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in lead roles.

