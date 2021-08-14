Akshay Kumar shares Bell Bottom new promo which provides the link to film's ticket booking online. Yes, Bell Bottom's Advance Booking has begun and box-office Khiladi has shared the news on Instagram. Sharing a short promo video, Akki wrote #BellBottom is landing in cinemas near you on this Thursday, Book tickets now to board.

Akshay Kumar Announces Bell Bottom's Advance Booking

