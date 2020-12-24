Bachchans' decided not to have a Diwali party this year due to the unfortunate demise of Rishi Kapoor and of course, COVID-19. But it seems they had a cute family get-together to celebrate Christmas recently. Navya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, shared pictures from their little soiree with just the family members. So there's Agastya, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan making merry. This year we missed a lot of Bollywood parties due to the dreaded infection and these pictures do bring a lot of cheer in our lives as well. Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda On Her DIY ‘At Home’ Graduation With a Beautiful Post (View Pics)

Navya is looking quite ravishing in a glittering dress while Aaradhya and Abhishek are twinning in Christmas colour. The rest of the family kept it casual and cool which makes it so amazing to watch.

Christmas this year will be subdued as well like every other festival in 2020. Coronavirus is still looming at large and worse, some mutating strains have also been found. So whatever little that one can do to feel good about themselves should be done.

