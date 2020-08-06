Bobby Deol is all set to make his digital debut with the Netflix Film Class Of '83 that is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, this Netflix Original is said to be based on the book “The Class Of 83” by Hussain Zaidi. The makers have finally announced the film’s release date. Class Of '83 is all set to be premiered on August 21, 2020, on Netflix! Class of 83: Bobby Deol’s Netflix Film Under Shah Rukh Khan’s Banner Is All Set to Release in August.

The makers of Class Of '83 have shared a poster of Bobby Deol, who is playing the character Dean Vijay Singh, showing him in an intense avatar. It revolves around the life of this police officer turned trainer and his students. Fans are eagerly looking forward to Bobby’s digital debut and this cop drama looks intriguing already. Actors Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Anup Soni would also be seen playing key roles. Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Original ‘Class of 83’ Starring Bobby Deol Set to Roll From Today.

Class Of '83 Release Date

RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... #ClassOf83 - produced by #SRK's Red Chillies - premieres 21 Aug 2020 on #Netflix... #BobbyDeol makes his digital debut with this film... Directed by Atul Sabharwal... Here's the first look poster... pic.twitter.com/EQD6vwZzSv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2020

Red Chillies Entertainment has earlier collaborated with Netflix for Bard of Blood and Betaal. Besides Class Of '83, Bobby Deol will also be seen in a series titled Aashram that is directed by Prakash Jha.

