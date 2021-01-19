There were reports that Kangana Ranaut's action thriller Dhaakad has been shelved but the actress shared the first look poster recently quelling all such rumours. Now we have the latest addition to the cast Arjun Rampal who will play her nemesis. The first look of the actor's character, named Rudraveer was released today. He looks like a mafia guy with a lot of tattoos reaching up to his neck. Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' to Be Based on Child Trafficking, Crime Against Women

Arjun Rampal as a baddie does add a lot of flair, panache and suaveness to the character. Remember Mukesh Mike Mehra or Ra One in, of course, Ra.One? He was deliciously bad. Here too, the picture makes us believe his character would be stylish in a grunge kind of way and will exude the bad boy charm we women are infamous for being in love with.

From what we know so far, Dhaakad will have Kangana as a police officer who fights against Child Trafficking and crimes against women. It does sound familiar to Mardaani but we think here, it will be more brutal. Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and will release on October 1, 2021.

