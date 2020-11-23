Bollywood actress Diana Penty has shared her experience of flying during the time of Covid, and she seems pleased about it. Diana posted pictures and videos sitting in a flight with protection including mask and shield. Actor Sidharth Malhotra can be seen sitting behind her in one of the frames. "Flying in the times of COVID ft. @sidmalhotra," Diana captioned the image. Diana Penty Birthday Special: Devastatingly Chic but With a Subdued Sassiness, This Is How the Demure Girl Rolls!

Diana will next be seen in the romantic drama "Shiddat", which also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal. Diana Penty’s Pinkalicious Mood Is Breezy Chic!

Check Out Diana Penty's Instagram Post Below:

She recently shared that she follows her gut feeling when it comes to finalising her scripts, and said that it has never let her down.

