Bollywood director Ashwini Dhir, known for his work in movies like Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, Son Of Sardar and more lost his 18-year-old son Jalaj Dhir in a car accident. According to The Times Of India, Jalaj was supposed to travel with his father to IFFI 2024. He was travelling with his three friends when the accident happened. Jalaj and one more faced death. Reports suggest that the person who was driving the car was drunk. The car had a speed of 120-150 mph when it collided with the divider between service rad and the bridge at Vile Parle. Nishadh Yusuf Passes Away at 43; Malayalam Film Editor’s Recent Projects Include Suriya’s Upcoming Film ‘Kanguva’.

As per reports, Jalaj and his friend Sarthak Kaushik passed away in the accident, and their other friend, Jimmy, informed the police. Based on the complaint of 18-year-old Jedan Jimmy, Mumbai Police arrested Sahil Mendha. His blood samples have been sent for testing to check for the presence of alcohol in his system. Sahil lost control of the car, which collided, leaving him and Jimmy with minor injuries, while Jalaj and Sarthak suffered fatal wounds. Uma Dasgupta Dies at 85: Sandip Ray Reflects on Her Role As Durga in Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’, Says ‘She Was Instinctive Before the Camera’.

As per Jimmy's statement, Mendha became confused about the directions near the Sahara Star Hotel, which led him to lose control of the car and crash directly into the divider. Later, Jimmy, with the help of two others, took Jalaj to the trauma hospital in Jogeshwari East. He was later transferred to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, Sahil took Sarthak to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West, where, after examination, he was also declared dead.

