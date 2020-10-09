Kangana Ranaut has landed in yet another legal trouble. The very vocal actress recently joined Twitter and has been sharing her thoughts and opinions unabashedly. In one of her tweets, she allegedly compared farmers protesting against Centre's farm bills with terrorists. The tweet sent shockwaves across the country. Now, as per a report by PTI, Karnataka High Court has directed the police to lodge an FIR against the actress over her tweet in question. A statement from the actress is expected on the matter. At the moment, there is nothing about the FIR on her Twitter handle. Farm Bills Row: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Market Has Been Opened Up for Farmers, MSP Will Continue and Will Not Be Withdrawn.

On September 26, a criminal complaint was filed against the actress in Tumkur JMFC Court in Karnataka. As per reports, the complainant seeks to register an FIR under Section 44, 108, 153, 153A and 504 of IPC against Kangana for the tweet. The complaint was moved by Advocate Ramesh Naik. Complaint Filed Against Kangana Ranaut for Allegedly Comparing Farm Bill Protestors to Terrorists.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Here:

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

The actress is also embroiled in a legal row with BMC in Mumbai. The municipality demolished her office in Mumbai citing illegal construction, just days after she criticised Mumbai and got into a war of words with Sanjay Raut. The actress has filed a lawsuit asking for Rs crore in damages.

