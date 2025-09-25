Aryan Khan has made a striking entry into Bollywood as a director with his Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is already generating buzz for its dialogues, scenes, and viral memes. Alongside the praise, the show also sparked a surprising rumour about actress Anya Singh, who plays Sanya, claiming she is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Suhana Khan Applauds Aryan Khan’s Success, Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Brother With Dad Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘Always Been Number 1’ (View Pics)

Anya Singh Dismisses SRK Manager Misunderstanding

The speculation began when SRK compared Anya’s character in the series to his longtime manager during a preview event. Many fans assumed this meant Anya was related to Pooja Dadlani. However, Anya clarified the misunderstanding in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “When I met Pooja at the screening, I told her, 'People think I am your daughter,' and both of us just laughed about it. Neither of us was affected by it.” ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Suhana Khan Calls Brother Aryan Khan ‘Always Number 1’ After Success of His Directorial Debut (See Post)

Anya Singh Praises Aryan Khan’s Dedication

Anya even leaned into the rumour noticing that the series itself deals with myths, so she thought, why not let people believe one more? She also expressed her gratitude for the recognition the show has brought her, saying it was an opportunity to showcase her talent and interact with SRK. Addressing the criticism and social media chatter about Aryan’s directorial debut, Anya praised his dedication and vision, “I feel people just want an opportunity to bring another person down,” she said. Highlighting Aryan’s work ethic, she added, “From 7 in the morning to 11 PM, his energy never dropped. You never saw him sigh. He was always smiling and so focused.”

Anya Singh on Aryan Khan’s Vision and Series Climax

Anya also noted Aryan’s bold approach in trusting young talent instead of established professionals for key roles. “He is a young guy who stuck by his vision. It was very brave of him to do this. He knew there'd be conversations and chatter, but he did not question his vision at any point. I have a lot of respect for how he has stood by his own thoughts,” she said. The series cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal, were kept in the dark about the series climax until the day of the shoot. “We never read the climax. We were narrated the climax on the day of the shoot. For months, we didn't know what the climax was,” Anya revealed, adding an element of surprise that kept the actors’ performances authentic. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ X Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Impresses Netizens, Who Call It ‘Messy, Filmy, and So Much Fun’

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Cast

The Ba***ds of Bollywood also stars Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa with Anya’s character Sanya serving as the manager to Lakshya’s Aasmaan Singh, who navigates the ups and downs of the film industry. With its blend of humour, drama and meta-Bollywood commentary, the series has positioned Aryan Khan as a new talented director in the industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

