Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Plan B' During Quarantine Period Will 'Sweep' You Off Your Feet (View Pic)

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malang actor, Aditya Roy Kapur who went Instagram official last year is not at all an avid social media user. It is during his free time that the actor teases fans with an update on the photo and video sharing app. Currently, as the situation around the world is grim owing to the coronavirus pandemic, one and all are indoors practising self-isolation. Amid this, many B-townies have already taken fans through their daily chores during self-quarantine and here's what Aditya recently posted on his IG. Katrina Kaif Brooms the Floor Wearing Tank Top and Shorts And, Well, That's Something We Never Thought We'd See (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram, Kapur shared a picture of himself in a blue t-shirt and a bit long shorts wherein he can be seen sweeping the garden area with a long broom. Who would have imagined this? But yes, the world is witnessing all things unusual these days. Aditya Roy Kapur cleaning the dirt from his garden area, well we never thought we will see something like this. Due to the virus, India is in its 21 days lockdown state wherein film shoots and major events are postponed till April 14. We guess, in his free time Aditya knows how to implement 'plan b'. Malaika Arora Taps Her Passion, Cooks ‘Malabari Stew’ for the Family During Her Self-Quarantine Time (Watch Video).

Check Out The Photo Shared By Aditya Below:

View this post on Instagram Plan B 👨🏻‍🌾 A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Mar 26, 2020 at 2:47am PDT

From the moment Aditya shared the post his buddies from the industry, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were the first ones to comment. While Arjun said, 'He emerges', Varun, on the other hand, commented, 'April 18th bro I hope ul make weight. Your fighting in Russia'. Indeed, the picture of Aditya is quite an unusual sight. Stay tuned!