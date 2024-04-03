Recently, an X handle named CinemaRare, popular among cinephiles for sharing trivia and information on films, including their streaming details, asked its followers what they believe to be the coolest Easter Eggs they have seen in movies and shows. For the uninitiated, 'Easter Egg' refers to a hidden surprise found in any work, be it literary, cinematic, or even in software and games. This term originates from actual Easter Eggs, hollowed eggs filled with sweet delicacies, mostly chocolate, hidden by elders around a place for kids to find in a tradition called an 'Easter Egg' hunt, marking the end of their fast. 12th Fail: Easter Egg Alert! Vikrant Massey's Film Features Real-Life Inspo, Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi, in Hidden Cameos!

Returning to the topic of this article, the handle received enthusiastic responses from movie buffs who shared some very interesting and obscure Easter Eggs they found in Bollywood films. For instance, did you know that a very infamous stolen painting was hidden in Farhan Akhtar's Don? Or could Hum Aapke Hai Kaun's Prem be a reincarnation of Prem from Maine Pyaar Kiya? Or that Shah Rukh Khan took a riff at his iconic pose and his Raj-Rahul roles in his first home production? (Okay, this might have been an accidental self-dig.)

While we cannot include all, we have chosen some very fascinating posts here. Do check them out:

Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

This is a better MPK reference than whatever Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did with the Bhagyasree cameo.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

This might not have been the intention of the makers to take a dig at SRK's iconic pose, that actually became more popular after Kal Ho Naa Ho, which came three years later

Om Shanti Om - Happy New Year

Just saying only Rampal could pull off that 'silver fox' look in there! Swades Easter Egg in Jawan Explained: How Ridhi Dogra's Character is Delightful Tribute to One of Shah Rukh Khan's Best Films!

Andaz Apna Apna

Hopefully, no 'KKK' in there!

The Namesake

Kal Penn's Gogol moment...

Dev D

Sadly, Paanch still hasn't received an official release anywhere to date.

No Smoking

Some reports suggest even Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan were considered for the same role.

Yes Boss

If you are an SRK fan, it is hard not to miss this Easter Egg.

Damini

Andaz Apna Apna was released in 1994, a year after Damini.

Go Goa Gone

(This is by yours truly... apologies for self-insertion)

Monica O My Darling

There are plenty of other Easter Eggs in the film, including cameos of the lead stars from Vasan Bala's previous movie, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

For the unaware, this refers to the famous play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett.

Don - The Chase Begins

Did you find the above Easter Eggs interesting enough to give these films a repeat watch? Or do you have your own Easter Eggs to share? Do so in the comments section below.

