Recently, an X handle named CinemaRare, popular among cinephiles for sharing trivia and information on films, including their streaming details, asked its followers what they believe to be the coolest Easter Eggs they have seen in movies and shows. For the uninitiated, 'Easter Egg' refers to a hidden surprise found in any work, be it literary, cinematic, or even in software and games. This term originates from actual Easter Eggs, hollowed eggs filled with sweet delicacies, mostly chocolate, hidden by elders around a place for kids to find in a tradition called an 'Easter Egg' hunt, marking the end of their fast. 12th Fail: Easter Egg Alert! Vikrant Massey's Film Features Real-Life Inspo, Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi, in Hidden Cameos!

Returning to the topic of this article, the handle received enthusiastic responses from movie buffs who shared some very interesting and obscure Easter Eggs they found in Bollywood films. For instance, did you know that a very infamous stolen painting was hidden in Farhan Akhtar's Don? Or could Hum Aapke Hai Kaun's Prem be a reincarnation of Prem from Maine Pyaar Kiya? Or that Shah Rukh Khan took a riff at his iconic pose and his Raj-Rahul roles in his first home production? (Okay, this might have been an accidental self-dig.)

While we cannot include all, we have chosen some very fascinating posts here. Do check them out:

Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Maine Pyar Kiya In Hum Aapke Hain Koun, when Prem (Salman Khan) is trying to hide his brother’s shoes for the joota chupai, he gets a call to distract him. The woman on the call says she is his lover from a previous birth, and calls herself Suman.… pic.twitter.com/KCZBEzsGFY — Dr Gunjan Deshpande MRCSEd, FICO (UK), FAICO, DNB (@drgunjand) April 2, 2024

This is a better MPK reference than whatever Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did with the Bhagyasree cameo.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

In Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani's title song, SRK did his iconic pose wearing the outfits from his previous movies. The lyrics are "kabhi nayi packet mein beche tumko cheez purani" https://t.co/z0o7CF1p7h pic.twitter.com/MUshaU86rv — Amber (@BeydardiRaja) April 3, 2024

This might not have been the intention of the makers to take a dig at SRK's iconic pose, that actually became more popular after Kal Ho Naa Ho, which came three years later.

Om Shanti Om - Happy New Year

in om shanti om, om kapoor tells his assistant that in his next film he wants a hairstyle with the ponytail like mukesh has..in happy new year, farah's next film with shah rukh and deepika, he has the same haircut https://t.co/gHGeP3JT8g pic.twitter.com/48hDJnQ8s4 — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) April 3, 2024

Just saying only Rampal could pull off that 'silver fox' look in there! Swades Easter Egg in Jawan Explained: How Ridhi Dogra's Character is Delightful Tribute to One of Shah Rukh Khan's Best Films!

Andaz Apna Apna

Since the abbreviation of the film was AAA, every character had extra letters in their names in Andaz Apna Apna credits https://t.co/31WhhBBy3n pic.twitter.com/fn0ro0IqiK — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) April 2, 2024

Hopefully, no 'KKK' in there!

The Namesake

In the end credits of The Namesake, Gogol and Nikhil are credited as Kal Penn and Kalpen Modi (his screen name vs his real name). I remember noticing it in a watch last year and I screamed https://t.co/E6HxJN1i3N pic.twitter.com/8BIy6Vh5mJ — Murphy's Law-da✨ (@pappuchaaru) April 2, 2024

Kal Penn's Gogol moment...

Dev D

In Dev D, the song Emotional Attyachar begins like 1, 2, 3, 4...6 5 is missing because Anurag Kashyap's movie Paanch never released. https://t.co/Od8HsfFlD0 — gulhazardous (@shivillex) April 2, 2024

Sadly, Paanch still hasn't received an official release anywhere to date.

No Smoking

In No Smoking-the rehab centre had a large repository of VHS tapes,having records of every incident & happenings in the lives of the patients including John’s character ‘K’ also. There we see a VHS with a name KK Menon(coz KK Menon was the first choice to play the lead role ‘K’). https://t.co/VH98MaUL6e pic.twitter.com/9aXhQPxxfF — KayKayholics (@KayKayholics) April 3, 2024

Some reports suggest even Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan were considered for the same role.

Yes Boss

None like Mannat appearing in the background in 'Yes Boss' during a song about having the biggest dreams and someday attaining whatever one desires... a few years before someone who appears in this frame actually bought it. https://t.co/ldl9h9kwzx pic.twitter.com/jneAkZoi7m — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) April 1, 2024

If you are an SRK fan, it is hard not to miss this Easter Egg.

Damini

The SantoshiVerse Aamir Khan promoting his then upcoming film with Rajkumar Santoshi, "Andaz Apna Apna", in a cameo in Santoshi's "Damini". And it also references Aamir’s “Dil” which clashed with Santoshi’s “Ghayal” https://t.co/vCtODQbUs7 pic.twitter.com/NmaYTz7Xfl — BollywoodRanker (@Bollywoodrank) April 1, 2024

Andaz Apna Apna was released in 1994, a year after Damini.

Go Goa Gone

(This is by yours truly... apologies for self-insertion)

Monica O My Darling

There are plenty of other Easter Eggs in the film, including cameos of the lead stars from Vasan Bala's previous movie, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

For the unaware, this refers to the famous play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett.

Don - The Chase Begins

Noticed it yet? Here is the scream. One of the most iconic paintings, fascinating easter egg don published in 2006, was really in production when The Scream disappeared. As police and investigators began a global search for the painting and don and his gang actually stole it. https://t.co/duKKSYEvct pic.twitter.com/0fSMuZpzMg — Dev (@devvigilante) April 3, 2024

Did you find the above Easter Eggs interesting enough to give these films a repeat watch? Or do you have your own Easter Eggs to share? Do so in the comments section below.

