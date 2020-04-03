Funny Tweets And Memes of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Go Viral On Twitter Following PM Narendra Modi's Call To Light Candles On April 5

PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation today at 9 am urged Indians to light a candle on April 5 at 9 pm to fight COVID-19 darkness. It should continue for 9 minutes. While everyone is busy debating over it, there are many on Twitter who are quick to see a Bollywood opportunity in this. They have flooded the social media site with a barrage of memes. They didn't even spare Anu Malik from this. COVID-19: Narendra Modi to Speak to Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli & Virender Sehwag Among Others to Reach Masses as Country Fights Coronavirus Pandemic
So there is a Salman Khan blowing fire, Akshay Kumar catching up with fire and Anu Malik promising to light a fire. All in all, they are ready to do Modi's bidding on April 5 but not before some puns and jokes. Check out a few of them here...
Anu Malik Ki Aag!
On 5 april #9Baje9Minutes
Few Indians be like :
— Saloni (@Salonium29) April 3, 2020
Bhai ki Dabanggi!
Salman bhai at 9 PM on Sunday pic.twitter.com/nJv5ItjoST
— Manish ➐ (@Man_isssh) April 3, 2020
Diye jale ya pura insaan...Amitabh Bachchan would know!
— @sharmaRAHUL (@rahulsharma163) April 3, 2020
Ek aur Anu and Malik!
Indian On Sunday 9pm 😂 pic.twitter.com/aHdXSXGp8D
— S Ravind King (@sravindking) April 3, 2020
Dhoom ta dhoom ta dhoom ta na na na na...with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!
Girls Be like at #9Baje9Minutes on 5th April. pic.twitter.com/QoxL1JfSBC
— SON OF BHARAT MATA🇮🇳 (@raghav_mishr) April 3, 2020
And the Aukaat returns
Candle light shopkeeper to medical shopkeeper right now #ModiVideoMessage #9Baje9Minutes #9baje9min pic.twitter.com/yCRhyrH1Ge
— Robert Starc (Tony Downey, Jr.) (@SharadSharma301) April 3, 2020
Akshay Kumar be like...
On 5th April, Akshay Kumar gonna be like:#9Baje9Minutes #ModiVideoMessage #COVID19Pandemic @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/OuDFSuZWS6
— 𝕻𝖊𝖜𝖉𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖗𝖆 𝕻𝖎𝖊 (@Psychh_Fam) April 3, 2020
Keh diya to bas keh diya...Modi style!
Anyone : Tum Light Band Karke.Mombatti Q Jala Rahe Ho
Me :#9Baje9Minutes#मोदी_मदारी_बंदर_कौन pic.twitter.com/CNXm9H7D58
— Sanjay Meena (@SanjayUkroond) April 3, 2020
Let there be light!
#9Baje9Minutes April 5th at 9pm for 9 minutes
India 🇮🇳 Liberandus @choudharypuja65 pic.twitter.com/hX7JQnCon8
— Devesh Mudgal (@DeveshMudgal1) April 3, 2020
So it's clear that Modi's speech has made Twitter go crazy with memes. Till we wait for 9 pm to arrive on April 5, these memes will keep us company.