Funny Tweets And Memes of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Go Viral On Twitter Following PM Narendra Modi's Call To Light Candles On April 5
Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan And Anu Malik (Photo Credit: Twitter)

PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation today at 9 am urged Indians to light a candle on April 5 at 9 pm to fight COVID-19 darkness. It should continue for 9 minutes. While everyone is busy debating over it, there are many on Twitter who are quick to see a Bollywood opportunity in this. They have flooded the social media site with a barrage of memes. They didn't even spare Anu Malik from this. COVID-19: Narendra Modi to Speak to Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli & Virender Sehwag Among Others to Reach Masses as Country Fights Coronavirus Pandemic

So there is a Salman Khan blowing fire, Akshay Kumar catching up with fire and Anu Malik promising to light a fire. All in all, they are ready to do Modi's bidding on April 5 but not before some puns and jokes. Check out a few of them here...

Anu Malik Ki Aag!

Bhai ki Dabanggi!

Diye jale ya pura insaan...Amitabh Bachchan would know!

Ek aur Anu and Malik!

Dhoom ta dhoom ta dhoom ta na na na na...with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

And the Aukaat returns

Akshay Kumar be like...

Keh diya to bas keh diya...Modi style!

Let there be light!

So it's clear that Modi's speech has made Twitter go crazy with memes. Till we wait for 9 pm to arrive on April 5, these memes will keep us company.