Neha Bhasin is one of the most versatile singer & performers that this industry is gifted with. Her songs offer a variety of emotions and we are sure she has sung a song for every mood. The actress has sung songs in various languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and her voice sounds soothing in any dialect. Her songs like "Heeriye", "Kuch Khaas Hai", "Laung Gawacha" are some of her super hit numbers that are on everybody's playlist. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Swag Se Swagat Number Becomes The Most Viewed YouTube Song!

Not just her singing skills, people love all her music videos as well. She has given some stellar performances in songs like "Akh Kashini", "Chan Mahi", which make her one of the top trending singers of Bollywood.

So, today as the singer turns 38, we decided to list down our top 5 favourite songs by the singer. From a romantic ballad to a groovy number, we chose songs that made us feel the beats and emotions of the song. Check out the list right here:

Dil Diyan Gallan Unplugged from Tiger Zinda Hai

"Dil Diyan Gallan Unplugged" is one of the songs that can make you feel every emotion deeply. This soulful song from Tiger Zinda Hai is a magical track in a true sense. Neha Bhasin's voice mixed with the soft beats of the song always manages to make you feel all mushy.

Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

If you like upbeat music that gets you in the groove, then "Dhunki" from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan is just the song for you. The song by Neha Bhasin is an ultimate free-spirited, feel-good song. The song first appeared in the 2011 and is still is a hit amongst the audience. The song featured Katrina Kaif as a rock star who very beautifully matched the energy of the song. Nai Jaana Neha Bhasin's "Nai Jaana" is one of the most used songs during the wedding season. The song talks about how a woman doesn't want to go to his husband's house and gives different reasons for it in the song. Not just the catchy lyrics but the vide of the song is quite impressing which will make you watch it again and again. #MeToo: Singer Neha Bhasin Calls Indian Idol Judge Anu Malik A 'Predator', Alleges He Made A Move On Her When She Was 21. Asalaam-e-Ishqum from Gunday Another hit from Neha's collection is "Asalaam-e-Ishqum" from Gunday. The song is so groovy that you cannot help but shake a leg. You get to hear a very different version of Neha's voice in this track and seeing Priyanka Chopra bust a move on her song is like a cherry on the top. Laung Gawacha This Punjabi folk song has been revamped by a lot of singers but only a few are able to strike a chord with the audience. This version sung on "Laung Gawacha" by Neha was a hit amongst the audience. People loved the video of the song as well and were also delighted to see her in a royal avatar. These are our favourite picks of birthday girl Neha Bhasin's songs. We hope to hear more and more such beautiful compositions of her in the future. Lastly, here's wishing the talented singer a very happy birthday.

