In the dynamic world of Bollywood, the second half of 2024 promises to be a battleground of box office clashes, where highly anticipated films like Singham Again, Stree 2, Sarfira and many more are set to vie for audience attention and success. With a slate of big-budget productions and star-studded casts, this period is shaping up to be a crucial test of star power, storytelling prowess and marketing strategies in the fiercely competitive Indian film industry. So, let's check out the upcoming movies that will lock horns at the box office soon.

‘Hindustani 2’ vs ‘Sarfira’

Moviegoers prepare for a box office clash this July 12! Kamal Haasan's Hindustani 2 (Indian 2) will lock horns with Sarfira. Hasaan's movie, plagued by production delays, promises to build upon the legacy of the 1996 original. Directed by Shankar Shanmugham, it boasts a stellar cast that includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth. Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, a remake of the award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. This inspiring tale chronicles the journey of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Watch Hindustani 2 Trailer:

‘Stree 2’ vs ‘Khel Khel Mein’ vs ‘Vedaa’

Independence Day on August 15, which will witness a three-way clash between big-ticket releases: Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein and the highly anticipated Stree 2. While all three films vie for audience attention, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 appears to have a strong edge. The original Stree garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim in 2018, leaving a lasting positive impression on audiences. FYI, Vedaa stars John Abraham, whereas Khel Khel Mein happens to be fronted by Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu.

Watch Stree 2 Teaser:

‘Singham Again’ vs ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Bollywood braces for a double dose of Diwali drama! After a jam-packed Independence Day slate, the festive season heats up with a mega-clash between two powerhouse franchises. Initially, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was the solo contender for the Diwali spotlight. However, the stakes have been raised with the surprise entry of Ajay Devgn's much-awaited Singhan Again. This unexpected face-off promises a high-voltage box office battle, with both films vying for audience dominance during the lucrative Diwali period.

‘Pushpa 2’ vs ‘Chaava’

In 2021, Allu Arjun catapulted to stardom with Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise. Its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, is now eagerly awaited as one of the year's most anticipated films. Recently, the release of Pushpa 2 was officially postponed, with Allu Arjun himself announcing the new date - December 6, 2024. Interestingly, Pushpa 2 will now face a box-office clash with Vicky Kaushal's Chhava. To note, both the films feature Rashmika Mandanna as their lead actress. It’s Rashmika Mandanna vs Rashmika Mandanna on December 6! Pushpa 2 The Rule To Clash With Chhaava at the Box Office.

Watch Pushpa 2 Teaser:

Get ready, folks! These upcoming box office clashes are set to either keep the cash registers ringing in the entertainment industry or create divides in theatres.

